Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

It's been a good week for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 2.5% to US$230. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$814m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Globant surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.37 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:GLOB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 21st 2021

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering Globant are now predicting revenues of US$1.06b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 31% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 65% to US$2.32. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.02b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.06 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a substantial gain in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Globant 6.6% to US$218on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Globant, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$240 and the most bearish at US$124 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Globant's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 31% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 23% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 15% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Globant is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Globant's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Globant. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Globant going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Globant .

