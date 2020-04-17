Globant (GLOB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $102.74, changing hands as high as $105.61 per share. Globant SA shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLOB's low point in its 52 week range is $70.83 per share, with $141.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.