Globant (GLOB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $175.52, changing hands as high as $180.37 per share. Globant SA shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLOB's low point in its 52 week range is $135.405 per share, with $240 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $179.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.