Globant (GLOB) Price Target Increased by 6.09% to 266.60

The average one-year price target for Globant (NYSE:GLOB) has been revised to 266.60 / share. This is an increase of 6.09% from the prior estimate of 251.30 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 232.30 to a high of 304.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.69% from the latest reported closing price of 226.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.54%, an increase of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 50,065K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,952K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,779K shares, representing a decrease of 46.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 24.58% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,700K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,281K shares, representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 32.30% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,124K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,095K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,301K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares, representing an increase of 29.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 83.37% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 1,466K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Globant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

