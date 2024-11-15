Globant falls -8.8%

Globant (GLOB) is down -8.8%, or -$20.13 to $208.66.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GLOB:
- Globant price target raised to $265 from $245 at Needham
- Globant price target raised to $240 from $230 at TD Cowen
- Globant Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth
- Closing Bell Movers: Applied Materials down 6% after earnings, guidance
- Globant SA Surges with Strong Q3 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.