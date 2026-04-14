Globant Expands Autodesk Partnership to Advance Digital Twins

Globant S.A. GLOB has been named an Autodesk Tandem Digital Twin Solution Provider, further strengthening its long-standing collaboration with Autodesk, Inc. This milestone expands a 15-year partnership between the two companies and underscores their shared commitment to accelerating the adoption of digital twin technologies across industries such as airports, smart buildings, manufacturing and logistics worldwide.

Under this designation, Globant will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including implementation, enterprise system integration and operational data enablement. These capabilities are designed to support organizations adopting Autodesk Tandem’s cloud-based digital twin platform, particularly in complex operational environments. The initiative is driven by Globant’s Digital Twins Practice, which focuses on creating a foundational layer for Physical AI by seamlessly connecting real-world assets with intelligent systems.

What Does This Collaboration Offer?

The collaboration aims to transform how organizations utilize building and infrastructure data. By linking design data with building management systems, companies can move beyond static building information models to dynamic, predictive and real-time asset intelligence. This evolution enables enhanced operational visibility and smarter decision-making across complex physical environments, unlocking new efficiencies and value.

The timing of this expanded partnership aligns with rapid growth in the digital twin market. Per industry projections, theglobal marketwill surge from approximately $21.14 billion in 2025 to $149.81 billion by 2030, driven by increasing enterprise adoption of connected, AI-powered asset intelligence across sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure and logistics. Against this backdrop, Globant and Autodesk Tandem are well-positioned to capitalize on rising demand by integrating design and operational data into unified, intelligent systems.

The expanded focus also signals a shift beyond traditional architecture and construction use cases. Globant is targeting high-complexity industries such as manufacturing and logistics, smart venues and retail, energy and infrastructure, and life sciences and healthcare. Through this effort, the companies aim to support large-scale digital twin deployments in environments like airports, industrial facilities and connected buildings.

Globant highlighted that the real value of digital twins lies in evolving from static digital representations to predictive engines capable of driving proactive decision-making. By combining Autodesk Tandem’s visualization capabilities with Globant’s integration expertise, the partnership sets a new operational benchmark for industries that have historically struggled to fully leverage Building Information Modeling (BIM) technologies.

Globant S.A. Price and Consensus

Globant S.A. price-consensus-chart | Globant S.A. Quote

Globant plans to roll out multiple proof-of-concept projects by 2026, further advancing the adoption of Physical AI systems. These systems are expected to integrate real-world operational data with intelligent decision-making platforms, helping organizations unlock greater efficiency, resilience and innovation in an increasingly digital and AI-driven world.

In March 2026, Globant announced a partnership with Adyen, aiming to help enterprises accelerate payment integrations and expand their global commerce capabilities.

Globant is benefiting from strong traction in its AI Pods model, growing enterprise demand for AI-led execution and ongoing large-scale IT modernization initiatives. Additional momentum is coming from rising adoption of agentic AI workflows, custom software development and AI governance solutions, supported by a solid deal pipeline, healthy bookings and strategic partnerships with leading technology platforms.

For 2026, Globant expects revenues in the range of $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion, reflecting modest year-over-year growth of 0.2% to 2.2%, including a positive foreign exchange impact of roughly 100 basis points. For the first quarter of 2026, revenues are projected between $598 million and $604 million, indicating a slight year-over-year decline of 1.2% to 2.1%, despite a favorable FX tailwind of around 150 basis points.

GLOB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Movement

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 56.9% against the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry’s growth of 26.1% in the past year.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Red Violet, Inc. RDVT, Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT and Intuit Inc. INTU. While RDVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CVLT and INTU carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Red Violet’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.34%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 40%. RDVT’s shares have decreased 31% in the past six months.

Commvault Systems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.77%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 19.39%. CVLT’s shares have lost 42% in the past year.

Intuit’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.97%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.39%. INTU’s shares have declined 43.2% in the past six months.

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