GLOB

Globant Climbs On Q1 Revenue, Outlook

May 19, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Globant S.A. (GLOB) shares are gaining on Friday morning trade after the company reported a 17.7 percent growth in first-quarter revenue to $472.42 million from $401.38 million in the prior year.

In addition, for the second quarter, the company expects year-over-year revenue growth of 15.5 percent to $496 million. On an adjusted IFRS basis, earnings are projected to be $1.33 per share.

Currently, shares are at $164.51, up 8.48 percent from the previous close of $151.66 on a volume of 323,098.

