Globant Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GLOB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $261.82, changing hands as low as $259.56 per share. Globant SA shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLOB's low point in its 52 week range is $188.67 per share, with $354.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $262.12.

