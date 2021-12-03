Globant Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GLOB

In trading on Friday, shares of Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $254.20, changing hands as low as $250.59 per share. Globant SA shares are currently trading off about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLOB's low point in its 52 week range is $173.3382 per share, with $354.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $252.30.

