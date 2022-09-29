Markets
GLOB

Globant Announces Acquisition Of Sysdata - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Globant (GLOB) has acquired Sysdata, an Italian business and technology consultancy focused on delivering digital transformation. Globant said it will land in Italy to expand footprint of clients and propel the relationship with Sysdata's long-standing ones. Roberto Vecchione, founder of Sysdata, will retire from daily operations but remains as a key advisor to the company.

Sysdata provides advisory services and end-to-end digital transformation projects to blue-chip companies in key industries such as Banking, Insurance, Automotive, Energy, and Retail. Sysdata has solid capabilities in Data Analytics, Marketing Technology, Business Intelligence, Enterprise Architecture, and Mobile Applications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLOB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular