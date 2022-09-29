Globant Announces Acquisition Of Sysdata - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Globant (GLOB) has acquired Sysdata, an Italian business and technology consultancy focused on delivering digital transformation. Globant said it will land in Italy to expand footprint of clients and propel the relationship with Sysdata's long-standing ones. Roberto Vecchione, founder of Sysdata, will retire from daily operations but remains as a key advisor to the company.

Sysdata provides advisory services and end-to-end digital transformation projects to blue-chip companies in key industries such as Banking, Insurance, Automotive, Energy, and Retail. Sysdata has solid capabilities in Data Analytics, Marketing Technology, Business Intelligence, Enterprise Architecture, and Mobile Applications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.