Globant and Qiddiya Investment Company announce new partnership

Qiddiya Investment Company, or QIC, and Globant (GLOB) have announced a significant new partnership that will cement Saudi Arabia’s landmark new destination Qiddiya City as one of the world’s most immersive hubs for entertainment, sports and culture. As part of the collaboration, Globant will work with QIC to develop the Qiddiya “PLAY LIFE Connected Experience”, a cutting-edge digital ecosystem designed to transform how visitors and residents interact with the unique destination’s wide range of offerings. The system will leverage artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud technology to develop a seamless interface that personalizes and enhances every interaction at Qiddiya City. It will allow visitors to book events, manage their itineraries, discover new adventures, and engage with the community, all through a personalized, real-time interface. Globant’s collaboration with QIC marks a significant step in the company’s expansion into Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region, one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for digital innovation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GLOB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.