Globalworth suitor Aroundtown says no decision on any sweetened bid

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - A top executive at real estate company Aroundtown AT1.DE said a 1.57 billion euro takeover bid proposal made with partner CPI Property O5G.DE for Globalworth Real Estate GWI.L was attractive for shareholders but it was as yet undecided whether a top-up was needed to secure the deal.

"Whether the consortium deems it necessary to increase the offer is currently not yet decided," said Aroundtown's Chief Capital Markets Officer Oschrie Massatschi. He responded in writing to a question by Reuters whether the proposed 7 euros per share was the final word.

"We believe that the current offer reflects an attractive premium," he added.

($1 = 0.8353 euros)

