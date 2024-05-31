Globalworth Completes Strategic Asset Sale

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (GB:GWI) has released an update.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited has announced the successful closure of its non-core Fully-Owned Logistics Portfolio sale for €72.4 million, which is part of its strategy to deleverage and enhance liquidity. The company plans to use the proceeds to redeem a significant amount of its outstanding senior notes due in 2029 and 2030. This move is intended to strengthen Globalworth’s financial position and focus on its core office real estate investments in Central and Eastern Europe.

