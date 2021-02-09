GlobalWafers secures control over Germany's Siltronic

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - GlobalWafers 6488.TWO said on Tuesday that its bid for Germany's Siltronic WAFGn.DE had been successful, after it secured control over the required majority of shares with its 4.35 billion euro ($5.3 billion) offer.

The Taiwanese company said it now controlled a 50.8% stake in Siltronic, clearing a reduced threshold for control under an improved takeover offer made on Jan. 25 that had been due to expire on Wednesday.

Separately, the Federal Cartel Office, Germany's antitrust watchdog, said it had no objections to the deal to create the world's second largest silicon wafer maker behind Japan's Shin-Etsu 4063.T.

($1 = 0.8266 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)

