GlobalWafers lowers acceptance threshold for Siltronic bid

Contributor
Caroline Copley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Taiwan's GlobalWafers has lowered the minimum acceptance threshold and extended the deadline in a bid to try and save its 4.35 billion euro ($5.3 billion) offer for Germany's Siltronic.

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan's GlobalWafers 6488.TWO has lowered the minimum acceptance threshold and extended the deadline in a bid to try and save its 4.35 billion euro ($5.3 billion) offer for Germany's Siltronic WAFGn.DE.

GlobalWafers said in a statement on Monday that the minimum acceptance threshold for the 145 euro per share deal had been reduced to 50% from 65% and extended the acceptance period for shareholders to tender their shares by two weeks until Feb. 10.

($1 = 0.8210 euros)

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters