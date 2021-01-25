GlobalWafers lowers acceptance threshold for Siltronic bid

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan's GlobalWafers 6488.TWO has lowered the minimum acceptance threshold and extended the deadline in a bid to try and save its 4.35 billion euro ($5.3 billion) offer for Germany's Siltronic WAFGn.DE.

GlobalWafers said in a statement on Monday that the minimum acceptance threshold for the 145 euro per share deal had been reduced to 50% from 65% and extended the acceptance period for shareholders to tender their shares by two weeks until Feb. 10.

($1 = 0.8210 euros)

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Thomas Seythal)

