GlobalWafers Increases Offer For Siltronic

(RTTNews) - GlobalWafers said that it has increased its tender offer for Siltronic to 145 euros per share from the original offer price of 125 euros per share.

The increased offer price represents an increase of 16% over the original offer price; a premium of 28% over the closing price of Siltronic's stock of 113.55 euros on November 27, 2020.

Siltronic said it welcomes the increased offer price and considers the tender offer attractive.

