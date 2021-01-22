GlobalWafers hikes takeover offer for Siltronic to 140 eur/share

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Globalwafers 6488.TWO on Friday raised its takeover for Germany's Siltronic WAFGn.DE to 140 euros ($170) per share as it bids to create a leading player in the wafer industry.

GlobalWafers said in a statement that new offer represented a 12% premium to its original offer of 125 euros per share, which it first flagged at the end of November.

All other terms and conditions remain unachanged from the offer document published on Dec. 21, it said. Shareholders have until Jan. 27 to tender their shares.

($1 = 0.8216 euros)

