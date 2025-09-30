GlobalWafers Co. (TPEX:6488) Price Target Increased by 28.14% to 505.55

The average one-year price target for GlobalWafers Co. (TPEX:6488) has been revised to NT$505.55 / share. This is an increase of 28.14% from the prior estimate of NT$394.54 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$303.00 to a high of NT$735.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.57% from the latest reported closing price of NT$430.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in GlobalWafers Co.. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6488 is 0.13%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.68% to 27,891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,646K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,577K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6488 by 11.45% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,340K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6488 by 7.34% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 2,779K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares , representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6488 by 5.62% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,277K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6488 by 12.21% over the last quarter.

EWT - iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF holds 2,249K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6488 by 11.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.