GlobalWafers changes course, leaves door open to new Siltronic offer

Contributor
Alexander Huebner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

GlobalWafers retracted an earlier statement in which the Taiwanese company said it would not make a new offer for Siltronic after a planned takeover fell through.

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - GlobalWafers 6488.TWO retracted an earlier statement in which the Taiwanese company said it would not make a new offer for Siltronic WAFGn.DE after a planned takeover fell through.

GlobalWafers would analyse the non-decision of the German government and consider its impact on the company's future investment strategy, said a spokesperson, repeating an earlier statement by CEO Doris Hsu.

GlobalWafers' planned 4.35 billion euro ($4.9 billion) takeover of the German chip supplier fell through late on Monday after Germany could not complete a review of the deal ahead of a end-January deadline.

($1 = 0.8882 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters