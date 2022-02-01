GlobalWafers changes course, leaves door open to new Siltronic offer

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - GlobalWafers 6488.TWO retracted an earlier statement in which the Taiwanese company said it would not make a new offer for Siltronic WAFGn.DE after a planned takeover fell through.

GlobalWafers would analyse the non-decision of the German government and consider its impact on the company's future investment strategy, said a spokesperson, repeating an earlier statement by CEO Doris Hsu.

GlobalWafers' planned 4.35 billion euro ($4.9 billion) takeover of the German chip supplier fell through late on Monday after Germany could not complete a review of the deal ahead of a end-January deadline.

($1 = 0.8882 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

