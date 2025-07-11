Globalstar & Telecom CLM to Expand Alcazar Teleport for C-3 System

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT has announced definitive agreements with Telecom Castilla-La Mancha, S.A. (Telecom CLM) to significantly expand its Alcazar Teleport facility in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. This move marks a strategic investment in Globalstar’s third-generation mobile satellite services network, the C-3 System, enhancing its capabilities to deliver resilient and uninterrupted connectivity across Europe.

The Alcazar upgrade underscores Globalstar’s broader commitment to enhancing its ground infrastructure worldwide, reinforcing its mission to deliver robust mobile satellite connectivity on a global scale.

Globalstar, Inc. Price and Consensus

Globalstar, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Globalstar, Inc. Quote

The expansion will effectively double the size of Globalstar’s current footprint at the Alcazar Teleport, adding three new tracking antennas along with essential infrastructure upgrades.

This development will further strengthen the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, allowing Globalstar to support a broad range of next-gen mobile satellite services for hundreds of millions of European users, at a time when demand for reliable communication is growing rapidly.

Globalstar stated that the enhancement of the Alcazar Teleport is a vital component in the company’s global infrastructure expansion for the C-3 System.

Management emphasized the importance of this European facility in maintaining service continuity, citing recent power outages in Spain and Portugal, where terrestrial mobile networks failed. Yet, Globalstar’s satellite services continued operating without disruption, highlighting the system's resilience.

Globalstar Strengthens Global Satellite Connectivity

Globalstar offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries worldwide. Its products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages.

Recently, the company announced the successful installation of its first 6-meter tracking antenna for the upcoming C-3 mobile satellite system. This marks the official start of a major global initiative to expand the company’s ground infrastructure as part of its new Extended MSS Network.

In March 2025, the company teamed up with GCT Semiconductor Holding to engineer two-way satellite messaging systems for its mobile devices and modules. The initiative integrates GCTS’ cutting-edge IoT and 4G/5G semiconductor technology into Globalstar’s next-generation product suite.

Consistent growth in service revenues and subscriber equipment sales is propelling Globalstar’s top-line performance. In the last reported quarter, revenues of $60 million rose 6% year over year, primarily driven by higher service revenues.

Globalstar has reaffirmed its revenue guidance for 2025 between $260 million and $285 million. The company also expects to sustain an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 50%.

Globalstar’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Globalstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 41.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 57%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS. NTGR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while UI and WTS carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NETGEAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 179.12%. In the last reported quarter, NTGR delivered an earnings surprise of 105.71%. Its shares have surged 95.9% in the past year.

Ubiquiti earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.93%. In the last reported quarter, UI delivered an earnings surprise of 61.29%. UI shares have skyrocketed 145.2% over the past year.

Watts Water’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.57%. In the last reported quarter, WTS delivered an earnings surprise of 11.79%. Its shares have increased 37.8% in the past year.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.