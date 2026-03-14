Is Globalstar Stock a Buy After Greenhouse Funds Added Over 75,000 Shares to Its Position?

Key Points

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added 75,653 Globalstar shares in Q4 2025; estimated transaction value was $4.18 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value rose by approximately $57.60 million, reflecting both the increased stake and underlying stock price appreciation.

The transaction represented 0.15% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, the fund held 2,224,845 Globalstar shares valued at $135.80 million.

The Globalstar position accounts for 4.91% of AUM, placing it within Greenhouse Funds’ top five holdings.

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What happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) by 75,653 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the trade was $4.18 million, based on the period’s average share price. As of December 31, 2025, the position’s value rose by approximately $57.60 million, a change reflecting both the increased stake and underlying stock price appreciation.

What else to know

Direction: Buy; post-trade Globalstar stake represents 4.91`% of Greenhouse Funds’ 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: VYX: $187.18 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSE: BILL: $160.02 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: SRAD: $157.39 million (5.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: GSAT: $135.80 million (4.9% of AUM) NYSE: NCLH: $118.27 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, Globalstar shares were priced at $60.06, up 171.76% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 159.97 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $60.06 Market Capitalization $7.49 billion Revenue (TTM) $272.99 million Net Income (TTM) ($19.26 million)

Company snapshot

Globalstar provides mobile satellite voice and data communications, SPOT consumer tracking and safety devices, asset tracking solutions, and IoT connectivity products for global markets.

It generates revenue through direct product sales, service subscriptions, wholesale network access, and engineering services, leveraging a proprietary satellite network and terrestrial spectrum rights.

The company serves recreational, government, emergency response, oil and gas, maritime, utilities, transportation, and industrial customers worldwide, with a focus on remote and mission-critical applications.

Globalstar operates a global satellite communications network, offering connectivity solutions for voice, data, and asset tracking across challenging geographies. The company leverages strategic technology partnerships and spectrum assets to address the growing demand for reliable communications in remote and industrial environments. Its diversified product suite and established customer base position Globalstar as a key player in the satellite-enabled IoT and critical communications market.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of an additional 75,653 Globalstar shares by Greenhouse Funds in the fourth quarter of 2025 suggests the hedge fund has a bullish outlook towards the stock. This is particularly noteworthy given Globalstar shares were on the upswing in Q4, eventually hitting a 52-week high of $74.88 on Dec. 12.

Globalstar stock is up because the company is doing well. It ended 2025 with record revenue of $273 million, representing a 9% year-over-year increase.

Moreover, Globalstar expects sales growth to continue in 2026. It forecasted this year’s revenue to come in between $280 million and $305 million.

The company isn’t profitable, posting a net loss of $8.7 million in 2025. But that figures is down substantially from the $63.2 million loss in 2024.

With its share price up, Globalstar’s price-to-sales ratio of 27 is significantly higher than it was for most of the past year. So while the company is doing well and looks like a compelling investment, wait for the stock price to drop before deciding to buy shares.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bill Holdings and Sportradar Group Ag. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short May 2026 $22.50 calls on Sportradar Group Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.