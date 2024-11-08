Globalstar price target raised to $4 from $3.75 at B. Riley

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on Globalstar (GSAT) to $4 from $3.75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm believes the company benefited from outsized wholesale capacity revenue due to the achievement of performance-based bonuses.

