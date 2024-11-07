Globalstar options imply 13.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Globalstar (GSAT) is 2.5x normal with calls leading puts 22:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.1%, or 24c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.0%.
