Globalstar options imply 13.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Globalstar (GSAT) is 2.5x normal with calls leading puts 22:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.1%, or 24c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.0%.

