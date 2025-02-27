Globalstar Launches RM200M for Reliable Two-Way Satellite IoT Solution

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT has introduced an advanced two-way satellite Internet of Things (IoT) solution using its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. This groundbreaking technology ensures delivery, low-latency messaging, and reliable and global command-and-control capabilities across various industries, including fleet tracking, asset monitoring, disaster communications, vessel tracking, precision farming and pipeline telemetry.

Globalstar’s RM200M module is the first satellite module to feature integrated GNSS, Bluetooth, an accelerometer and an application processor, enabling advanced two-way communication. This module harnesses the full power of LEO satellite connectivity, offering a single-stack chipset for efficient hardware integration. It provides affordable, resilient global connectivity, supports edge computing for device-level processing and is designed to be future-proof, allowing seamless integration with cellular networks within the same module.

The RM200M module is already making an impact across industries, with companies like Lasso Technologies and TGI Connect integrating it into their operations. Lasso, a key player in oil and gas tank monitoring, has incorporated the RM200M into its systems using Globalstar’s low-code Realm Enablement Suite platform. Meanwhile, TGI Connect, a leader in transportation technology, is utilizing the module to go beyond traditional trailer tracking, expanding into temperature monitoring and providing off-grid satellite connectivity for Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance in tractors.

Headquartered in Covington, LA, Globalstar offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries worldwide. Its products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems, and flexible service packages.

The company’s efforts to boost the development of its spectrum and wholesale capacity services (especially within government and consumer verticals) bode well.

Globalstar’s XCOM RAN solution is set to bolster 5G architecture with a focus on mission-critical applications. This innovative, high-performance 5G system is designed to seamlessly address automation and industrial needs, facilitating deployment for critical infrastructure. A key global retailer has already begun deploying the XCOM RAN solution, with full-scale implementation planned in 2025.

GSAT’s Band n53 is a steady and growing spectrum resource without borders, gaining momentum as a critical enabler of 5G innovation. On Dec. 19, 2024, Globalstar partnered with Hawk Networks to streamline access to its Band 53 spectrum, transforming how operators build and expand their networks. The deal offers a more efficient, flexible approach to spectrum access, enabling faster and cost-effective network expansion.

On Jan. 7, 2025, Globalstar and Peiker Holding GmbH joined forces to secure the future of vehicle communication and safety. The initiative combines Globalstar’s expertise in satellite-based communication with Peiker’s specialization in automotive telematics and emergency services to unveil a robust solution that augments safety and connectivity for the automotive sector.

Globalstar is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results today, after the closing bell.

Globalstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 16.5% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 41.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM and Flex Ltd. FLEX. IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas IRDM and FLEX carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $9.30, unchanged in the past seven days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 158.4%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 55.2% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iridium’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 92 cents, unchanged in the past seven days. IRDM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while inline in one, with the average surprise being 35.22%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 28.2%. Its shares have soared 26.9% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flex’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $2.61, unchanged in the past seven days. FLEX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.66%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.3%. Its shares have gained 24.7% in the past six months.

