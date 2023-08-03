Globalstar Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Globalstar Inc. (GSAT):

Earnings: $0.01 million in Q2 vs. -$26.76 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $55.07 million in Q2 vs. $36.80 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $200 - $230 Mln

