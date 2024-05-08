Globalstar Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Globalstar Inc. (GSAT):

Earnings: -$13.20 million in Q1 vs. -$3.48 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $56.48 million in Q1 vs. $58.64 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $225 - $250 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.