Globalstar Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Globalstar Inc. (GSAT):

Earnings: $9.93 million in Q3 vs. -$6.17 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q3 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $72.31 million in Q3 vs. $57.68 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $245 - $250 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.