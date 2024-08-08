Globalstar Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Globalstar Inc. (GSAT):

Earnings: -$9.68 million in Q2 vs. $0.01 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q2 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $60.39 million in Q2 vs. $55.07 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $235 - $250 Mln

