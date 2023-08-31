Globalstar (GSAT) Price Target Increased by 34.98% to 4.47

The average one-year price target for Globalstar (AMEX:GSAT) has been revised to 4.47 / share. This is an increase of 34.98% from the prior estimate of 3.31 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.00 to a high of 8.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 219.30% from the latest reported closing price of 1.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globalstar. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSAT is 0.13%, a decrease of 18.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.26% to 326,773K shares. The put/call ratio of GSAT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mudrick Capital Management holds 53,750K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,703K shares, representing a decrease of 44.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSAT by 25.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,656K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,724K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,802K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSAT by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 18,616K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,452K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSAT by 18.56% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 15,662K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,906K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSAT by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Globalstar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar solutions connect people to their devices and allow businesses to streamline operations providing safety and communication and enabling mobile assets to be monitored remotely via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company's Commercial IoT product portfolio includes industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Commercial IoT satellite transmitters and the SPOT® product line for personal safety, messaging and emergency response, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based enhanced mapping solution.

