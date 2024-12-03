Globalstar announces FCC renewal of mobile earth terminal authorization

Globalstar (GSAT) announced that the United States Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, has issued a radio station authorization to GUSA Licensee granting it a 15-year renewal of its authority to operate numerous categories of mobile earth terminals with its U.S. and French-licensed NGSO satellites throughout the United States and its territories. The commission’s reauthorization includes Globalstar’s ability to continue to expand its ancillary terrestrial network footprint as well as support the hundreds of millions of users who rely upon Globalstar for critical direct-to-device connectivity.

