Globalization is Supporting American Businesses Through Unprecedented Disruption

Walking through the San Francisco International Airport rushing travelers, busy restaurants and crowded lines are no longer familiar sites. With not just social distancing in effect, but international distancing, the coming together of individuals, families and businesses across different geographies has been brought to a grinding halt in once high-traffic hubs like SFO. According to a recent report published by the Washington Post, global flights have dropped to levels not seen since the 1970s. With little international travel, the downward trend in the airline industry leans into the hypothesis that domestication is on the rise, and globalization is declining, in major economies disrupted by COVID-19.

But is this theory a red herring?

Debate surrounding the merits and flaws associated with globalization have flared up in recent months as the pandemic fueled industries and burned others across the globe. It would be a short leap to assume that societies restricted by the coronavirus have been pushed to adopt domestic-driven buying patterns, encouraged by local campaigns to source products and supplies within one’s own geography.

But the reality for globalization is quite the opposite. Increases in online consumption, remote labor markets and supply chain protection measures have all contributed to the renewed growth of globalization. Businesses, regardless of size, are spreading out and technology is helping them do it. Digital financial and sales products built for remote teams, like PayPal, Square, Veem and Shopify, have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, outperforming targets and expectations. This trend provides further evidence for the growth of a borderless marketplace.

And as countries hit hard by the pandemic — like China, Italy and Spain — recover, real-time data and high frequency indicators are proving that globalization is not only here to stay, but is poised to stay strong for the foreseeable future.



Ecommerce takes over

Consumers are already on track to spend more in 2020 compared to 2019 — even ahead of the major shopping seasons including Back to School, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Thanksgiving and Christmas — according to data from Adobe’s Digital Economic Index report.

COVID-19 has fueled the acceleration of ecommerce and online shopping, quickly creating a shift in buyer behavior. This shift has influenced a new consumer mindset where spending begins online and is complemented by in-store experiences, contrary to the pre-pandemic practice of starting the buying process in-person. This mindset is further characterized by the concept of ‘curbside pickup’ where storefronts and restaurants leverage their online presence to close in-person sales. This blended digital-to-physical interaction invites new online shoppers to safely test the user experience, bolstering the online-first model.

This trend is not temporary. As technology reduces friction and strengthens online buying experiences, we can expect the authority of ecommerce to continue well beyond the pandemic.

For businesses, international trade has taken off as coronavirus-imposed restrictions ease up. Payment activity between the U.S. and China, a major supplier for American businesses, has spiked 21.6% in July according to recent figures reported by Veem, the global business payment network. This significant month-over-month increase, and V-shape recovery, is a sign that U.S. businesses are experiencing heightened demand from consumers (and heightened reliance on international vendors) as they find creative solutions to stay open, save money and appeal to new markets and customers.

Remote labor on the rise

In a recent survey of U.S. businesses conducted by Veem, 52.7% of respondents cited the shift to remote work as one their most significant business innovations stemming from COVID-19 while 45.9% shared that they have built or strengthened customer relationships through digital means.

Remote labor markets, a byproduct of COVID-19 required to limit in-person interactions, have made business operations more affordable and accessible. Digital innovations in conferencing and communication, financial systems and ecommerce tools are set to empower businesses in distributed environments in the short and long-term, supporting an increased globalized economy.

Main street opportunity

Beginning early in the pandemic, intermittent supply-chain outages affected U.S. small businesses in diverse sectors from retail to manufacturing. In the aforementioned Veem survey, 44.3% of respondents expressed that they experienced disruptions to their supply-chain as a result of COVID-19.

Global partnerships are also becoming more relevant, with 45.6% of respondents indicating that international vendors are considered “very to extremely important” to the running of their business. U.S. small businesses previously reliant on a single vendor would be wise to diversify their roster of suppliers and manufacturers.

As the U.S. economy continues to move toward becoming more globalized, as shown by the recent surge in small business activity between the U.S. and China, businesses who incorporate a more international model have a unique opportunity to offset future domestic and international supply chain disruptions, learn from global partners, and access better pricing to scale customer acquisition and revenue. There are apparent signs pointing to an anticipated expansion of international trade, and as a result of the continued impacts of COVID-19, the U.S. economy can only move toward globalization in the coming months and years. Main Street now, more than ever, can leverage their size and ability to pivot along with new technology to genuinely compete on the world stage.

About Marwan Forzley:

Marwan Forzley is the co-founder and CEO of Veem, a global payments network helping small businesses transfer money domestically and internationally. Veem is revolutionizing global business payments with innovative technologies like blockchain to help small businesses grow at home and abroad.

He is also the author of “Small Business in a Big World: A Comprehensive Guide to Doing International Business”, which teaches small businesses everything they need to know about taking their operations to the international level, from business culture to negotiation tactics.

