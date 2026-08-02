GlobalFoundries Stock Has Slid Below $50. What an Insider Filing Does and Doesn't Tell You

Key Points

The disposition involved 1,671 shares for an estimated transaction value of $82,000 on July 29, 2026.

The sale reduced the director's direct equity holdings by 15% as part of a programmatic tax withholding event.

All shares were held directly; the transaction was non-discretionary.

10 stocks we like better than GlobalFoundries ›

Marc Antaki, a director of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS), executed a non-discretionary sale of 1,671 ordinary shares on July 29, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$81,912 Shares sold (directly held) 1,671 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 9,202 Post-transaction value $433,138.14

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this transaction?

The disposition was non-discretionary, executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations upon the vesting and settlement of restricted stock units.

The disposition was non-discretionary, executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations upon the vesting and settlement of restricted stock units. What is the status of the director's remaining equity stake?

Marc Antaki continues to hold 9,202 shares directly, representing less than 0.01% of the firm's equity. The filing indicates that 9,262 additional unvested RSUs remain, with tranches scheduled for settlement in April and July 2027.

Marc Antaki continues to hold 9,202 shares directly, representing less than 0.01% of the firm's equity. The filing indicates that 9,262 additional unvested RSUs remain, with tranches scheduled for settlement in April and July 2027. What is the financial profile of GlobalFoundries?

The company is a major semiconductor foundry with a $27.4 billion market capitalization. It reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $6.8 billion and net income of $778.0 million, with a one-year stock return of 17% as of the transaction date.

The company is a major semiconductor foundry with a $27.4 billion market capitalization. It reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $6.8 billion and net income of $778.0 million, with a one-year stock return of 17% as of the transaction date. How do current market levels compare to the transaction price?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $49.02 per share. As of July 30, 2026, the stock was priced at $49.89.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $49.89 Market Capitalization $27.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $778.0 million

Company Snapshot

GlobalFoundries operates as a global semiconductor foundry specializing in the design and manufacturing of integrated circuits for microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband and network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

The company generates revenue through a foundry business model, providing semiconductor manufacturing services to fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers seeking advanced production capabilities without maintaining proprietary fabrication facilities.

GlobalFoundries serves a diverse customer base spanning automotive, telecommunications, industrial, consumer electronics, and computing sectors, positioning itself as a critical infrastructure provider for the global semiconductor supply chain.

GlobalFoundries is a leading independent semiconductor foundry with a market capitalization of $27.4 billion, generating $6.8 billion in TTM revenue. The company differentiates itself through its specialized manufacturing expertise across multiple technology nodes and its strategic positioning as a trusted alternative to vertically integrated semiconductor manufacturers, serving customers across mission-critical applications in automotive, telecommunications, and industrial markets.

What this transaction means for investors

The number worth pausing on here is the price. These shares were withheld at $49.02 to cover taxes on vesting stock, a routine mechanical event, but that price tells a story the filing doesn't: GlobalFoundries has fallen sharply from the high $50s earlier in July (and even more since May). Of course, Antaki had no say in the timing here, so read nothing into the sale itself. He keeps 9,202 shares plus roughly the same number in unvested units settling through 2027, so his stake stays tied to the company for years.



However, the drop matters because GlobalFoundries reported second-quarter results on August 5, and the stock had been sliding into it amid shifting sentiment around semiconductor and semiconductor-related names. The last quarter on record showed gross margin expanding to 29%, its largest jump in three years, as the business shifted toward higher-value communications and automotive work. CEO Tim Breen credited "excellent execution from our teams around the world." Still, the fresh earnings report will really drive sentiment. The upmarket shift has been lifting margins, but a soft smartphone market, customer concentration, and heightened spending more broadly across tech are the risks that could explain why the stock has cooled.

Should you buy stock in GlobalFoundries right now?

Before you buy stock in GlobalFoundries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GlobalFoundries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $386,727!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,139!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 2, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GlobalFoundries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.