GlobalFoundries sees downbeat third-quarter revenue as chip supply glut weighs

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries GFS.O on Tuesday forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates as the global semiconductor industry battles a supply glut, sending the company's shares about 3% lower in trading before the bell.

High inflation combined with a post-pandemic slump in demand for gadgets left electronics makers and chipmakers with bloated and unsold stock, dragging down demand.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW, the world's largest contract chipmaker, and peers have also flagged broader end market weakness as the global economy recovers more slowly than anticipated.

GlobalFoundries, which makes wireless connectivity chips used in mobile phones, WiFi routers and radio towers also said in May that a return to normal inventory and demand levels is slower than expected.

The company, whose customers include Lockheed Martin LMT.N and General Motors GM.N, expects revenue of $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion in the third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.88 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

It forecast adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents to 54 cents, the midpoint of which at 50 cents was also below estimates of 52 cents.

In the second quarter, the company's revenue fell to $1.85 billion but beat expectations of $1.83 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 53 cents per share compared with estimates of 50 cents.

