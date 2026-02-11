GlobalFoundries Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides Q1 In Line With Estimates; Stock Up 7%

(RTTNews) - GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GFS) reported Wednesday that net income attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter was $200 million or $0.36 per share, compared to a net loss of $729 million or $1.32 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.55 per share, compared to $0.46 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 16 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the quarter remained flat with last year at $1.83 billion. The Street expected revenues of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.18 to $0.28 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.30 to $0.40 per share on net revenues between $1.60 billion and $1.65 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.35 per share on revenues of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase authorization of up to $500 million of its common stock.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, GFS is trading on the Nasdaq at $44.91, up $3.01 or 7.18 percent.

