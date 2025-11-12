GlobalFoundries Q3 Earnings Rise But Revenue Dips; Stock Up In Pre-market

Markets
November 12, 2025

(RTTNews) - GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), a semiconductor foundry, Wednesday reported higher earnings for the third quarter compared to the same period last year, mainly helped by lesser cost of revenue. However, revenue decreased by 3 percent.

Further the company provided its outlook for the fourth quarter.

GFS shares were trading up around 5.92 percent in the pre-market.

Quarterly earnings rose 40 percent to $249 million or $0.44 per share from $178 million or $0.32 per share of last year.

Excluding items, earnings increased 1 percent to $232 million or $0.41 per share from $229 million or $0.41 per share of the previous year.

On average, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue climbed down to $1.68 billion from $1.74 billion of the prior year. The cost of revenue was $1.27 billion compared to $1.325 billion of last year.

The Street view for revenue was $1.68 billion.

Tim Breen, CEO said, "For the fourth consecutive quarter, we saw strong year-over-year revenue growth in both our Automotive and Communications Infrastructure and Data Center end markets."

Looking forward to the next quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.35 per share with an increase or decrease of $0.05 per share. Adjusted earnings are expected to be $0.47 per share with and increase or decrease of $0.05 per share.

The outlook for revenue is $1.85 billion with an increase or decrease of $25 million for the fourth quarter.

In pre-market activity, GFS shares are trading at $36.87, up 5.92% on the Nasdaq.

