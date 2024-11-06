GlobalFoundries price target lowered to $50 from $55 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on GlobalFoundries (GFS) to $50 from $55 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report.
