GlobalFoundries price target lowered to $40 from $45 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on GlobalFoundries (GFS) to $40 from $45 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. GlobalFoundries reported a “solid” Q3 and raised Q4 guidance driven by strength from the Auto end market, but the company also guided Q1 revenue down high single digits sequentially, which the firm notes was below its and consensus estimates. As a result, Citi lowers its estimates, the analyst noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GFS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.