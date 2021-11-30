US Markets
GlobalFoundries posts 56% rise in quarterly sales

Eva Mathews Reuters
GlobalFoundries posted a 56% rise in revenue on Tuesday, in its first earnings update after going public in October, as the global semiconductor shortage drives companies to secure supplies of chips used in everything from cars to mobile phones.

The company said quarterly revenue rose to $1.7 billion from $1.09 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

