GlobalFoundries opens $4 billion Singapore fabrication plant

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 11, 2023 — 11:30 pm EDT

Written by Fanny Potkin for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE Sept 12 (Reuters) - GlobalFoundries GFS.O, one of the world's top five largest contract chipmakers, launched a $4 billion fabrication plant in Singapore on Tuesday, as part of a major global manufacturing expansion.

With its new 23,000 square meters (247,570 square feet)facility, the U.S chipmaker said it will produce an additional 450,000 300mm wafers per year and create 1,000 jobs.

Its Singapore operations, which serve 200 clients worldwide, produce 300mm wafers and 200mm wafers, which are used in cars and 5G technology.

Some of GlobalFoundries' biggest clients include Qualcomm QCOMO.O, which said on Monday it had signed a deal with Apple APPL.O to supply 5G chips until at least 2026.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Richard Chang)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

