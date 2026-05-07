GlobalFoundries Investor Day: AI, photonics push, 40% margin target—and new quarterly dividend

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) used its 2026 Investor Day to outline how management expects demand tied to AI infrastructure, “physical AI” devices, and supply chain resiliency to support growth and profitability improvements over the next several years. Executives also introduced a new shareholder return framework and announced the start of a quarterly dividend.

Customer partners emphasize U.S. footprint and specialty technology

In a customer testimonial, Broadcom Semiconductor Solutions Group President Charlie Kawwas said Broadcom’s focus is “open, scalable, and power-efficient foundational silicon” for AI, adding that GlobalFoundries’ global footprint “ensures solid execution and supply chain security.” He cited GlobalFoundries’ “leadership in RF-SOI, SiGe, and advanced packages” and said more joint technologies are moving to the company’s U.S. fabs.

Other customer representatives highlighted GlobalFoundries’ specialty platforms and multi-site manufacturing. A Renesas representative said GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX+ platform is enabling “more compact, energy-efficient chips” for “always-on applications,” and noted collaboration on BCD and gallium nitride power technologies. A representative from Marvell pointed to GlobalFoundries’ role supporting connectivity products using silicon germanium and silicon photonics and described the foundry’s geographic diversity as valuable to customers. Infineon said the companies co-develop automotive and security processes and referenced work on next-generation automotive platforms including RISC-V-based architectures. NXP said it is leveraging 22FDX for automotive and IoT SoCs and emphasized cross-qualified nodes and manufacturing presence in Germany and the U.S. as aligning with its hybrid manufacturing strategy.

CEO highlights three “mega trends”: data center AI, physical AI, and reshoring

CEO Tim Breen said AI represents a “generational shift” and framed the company’s opportunity around three mega trends: data center AI infrastructure growth, a coming “echo” of AI in the physical world, and reshaping global supply chains around resiliency.

Breen cited growing investment by hyperscalers, saying the top four will spend “more than $700 billion on data center capacity” in 2026, “more than 2x what they spent in 2025.” He described two data center bottlenecks GlobalFoundries is targeting: the transition from copper to optical networking and the need for more efficient power delivery as racks move to much higher power density.

On supply chain resiliency, Breen said “50% of essential semiconductor capacity is in China and Taiwan today,” calling that concentration a risk motivating government and corporate action. He said GlobalFoundries has qualified technologies across fabs so customers can “design one time” and manufacture on three continents. He also cited momentum from reshoring, including “11 partnerships for reshoring” and “$3 billion of design wins in 2025 alone” tied to that trend.

CTO details silicon photonics, power delivery roadmaps, and “physical AI” platform strategy

CTO Greg Bartlett said the company has “the strongest, deepest, broadest technology portfolio in the history of our company” and argued GlobalFoundries has capabilities “under one roof” spanning silicon photonics, advanced packaging, power technologies, RF platforms, and embedded non-volatile memory options.

On silicon photonics, Bartlett said the market has moved into a rapid adoption phase, describing the current debate as “co-package optics versus pluggables.” He discussed product roadmaps in pluggables (moving from 1.6 terabits per second toward 3.2 terabits per second) and described GlobalFoundries’ fiber attach and mux/demux approaches as differentiators. Bartlett also referenced a co-packaged optics module called SCALE (Silicon Photonics Co-Package Light Engine), describing it as “the industry’s first OCI-capable solution,” in reference to an Optical Compute Interconnect multi-source agreement.

In power delivery, Bartlett described rising rack-level power density and the move from 480V AC toward higher-voltage DC architectures. He positioned GlobalFoundries’ GaN and BCD platforms for high-reliability power conversion and voltage regulation near compute devices, emphasizing current transients and operating temperatures that require rugged designs.

On “physical AI,” Bartlett highlighted the combination of GlobalFoundries’ low-power CMOS platforms and IP assets such as MIPS and the planned acquisition of Synopsys ARC, describing a path from IP licensing and software to custom silicon capabilities. He gave an example of a MIPS program for a motor actuator MCU for humanoid robotics, stating co-optimization of a RISC-V core and 22FDX produced a competitive position the company believes is difficult to match.

Business and financial outlook: design-win momentum, margin targets, and a new dividend

Chief Business Officer Mike Hogan said GlobalFoundries’ “servable opportunity” is expected to reach $120 billion by 2030 and described relative positioning by end market. He said the company expects to outgrow markets in communications infrastructure and data center, automotive, and IoT, while remaining “relatively flat” in smart mobile devices.

CFO Sam Franklin tied the strategy to a financial model built on diversified revenue, margin expansion, and disciplined capital allocation. He reiterated that the company recorded “over 500 design wins in 2025,” with “95% of those on a single-source basis.” Franklin said automotive revenue rose from 3% of end-market revenue in 2020 to 23% in 2025, and the company is targeting manufacturing services revenue across automotive, IoT, communications infrastructure, and data center to represent 75% of manufacturing services revenue by 2030.

On profitability, Franklin said GlobalFoundries delivered “over 1,000 basis points of margin expansion” in four years since its IPO and expects to exit 2026 with a 30% gross margin. He set targets to exit 2028 at 40% gross margin and reach 45% gross margin longer term, citing mix shift toward higher-margin corridors, technology services growth, and contributions from acquisitions. He also said the company expects operating margin of about 25% exiting 2028 and approximately 35% longer term, alongside a model implying approximately $4 of EPS exiting 2028 and $6 of longer-term earnings power.

Franklin said 2026 will be an “investment year,” with planned capex of 15%–20% of revenue focused on “fast growth, high demand corridors” including SiGe, silicon photonics, and FDX. He also said the company targets about 20% net capex intensity through the cycle, supported by customer prepayments and government frameworks that he said can recover “anywhere between 30% and 50% of eligible spending.”

In a key shareholder-return announcement, Franklin said GlobalFoundries’ board approved initiating a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable July 14 to stockholders of record June 24. He also said the company is formalizing a framework of returning “up to 50% of free cash flow after investments” through buybacks and dividends.

Q&A: capacity priorities, pricing approach, and photonics mix

During Q&A, Breen and Franklin said near-term capacity investment is weighted toward the U.S., particularly for silicon photonics in Malta, New York, while also citing modular expansion in Germany and continued development in Singapore. Franklin said capex for silicon photonics includes filling out capacity at Malta and expanding capabilities in Singapore, including transferring AMF technology into GlobalFoundries’ Singapore campus.

On pricing, Franklin said the model does not assume significant broad price increases from tightening supply-demand dynamics, instead emphasizing mix shift and value-based pricing on new technologies. Regarding photonics revenue composition, Franklin said growth through 2028 is expected to be “principally” driven by pluggables, with co-packaged optics seen as an inflection “beyond 2028” and “a significant ramp” in the second half of 2028, according to Bartlett.

About GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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