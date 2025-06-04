Markets
GFS

GlobalFoundries To Invest $16 Bln To Boost AI-Related Capabilities

June 04, 2025 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS), Wednesday announced its plans to invest $16 billion to advance its semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities across its facilities in New York and Vermont.

To expand growth in artificial intelligence, the company is collaborating with major companies, such as Apple, SpaceX, AMD, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NXP and GM.

The announcement is a part of the company's existing U.S. expansion plans, which includes more than $13 billion to expand and modernize its New York and Vermont facilities and funding for its recently launched New York Advanced Packaging and Photonics Center.

In the pre-market hours, GFS is trading at $37.01, up 0.37 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.