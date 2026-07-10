A GlobalFoundries Insider Sold 78% of His Company Shares. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

The disposition involved 2,800 shares with an estimated total value of $187,124.

The activity resulted in a 78% reduction in the insider's direct equity holdings.

This liquidity event followed a period where the stock achieved a 70% one-year return as of the July 9, 2026 market close.

10 stocks we like better than GlobalFoundries ›

Michael James Hogan, Chief Strategy Officer of Globalfoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS), reported the disposition of 2,800 ordinary shares on July 8, 2026 and July 9, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $187,124 Shares sold 2,700 Shares gifted 100 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 795 Post-transaction value $55,419.45

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($66.83); post-transaction value based on July 09, 2026 market close ($69.71).

Key questions

How has the insider's direct equity position changed following this activity?

Michael James Hogan reduced the direct holding of ordinary shares by 78%, retaining a post-transaction balance of 795 shares which represent the residual direct interest in the firm's equity.

Michael James Hogan reduced the direct holding of ordinary shares by 78%, retaining a post-transaction balance of 795 shares which represent the residual direct interest in the firm's equity. In what market context did this disposition occur?

The activity occurred following a period in which Globalfoundries shares delivered a 70% one-year return as of the July 9, 2026 market close, with the insider selling shares at $66.83 per share.

The activity occurred following a period in which Globalfoundries shares delivered a 70% one-year return as of the July 9, 2026 market close, with the insider selling shares at $66.83 per share. What was the nature of these transactions?

The dispositions were performed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan. This indicates that the sale of 2,700 shares and the gift of 100 shares were pre-arranged, with the execution parameters established prior to the transaction dates to provide for systematic liquidity.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-09) $69.71 Market Capitalization $38.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $778.0 million

Company Snapshot

GlobalFoundries Inc. operates as a global semiconductor foundry specializing in the design and manufacturing of integrated circuits, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband and network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems for a broad range of consumer and industrial electronic applications.

The company generates revenue through a foundry business model, providing semiconductor manufacturing services to fabless design companies and original equipment manufacturers that require advanced chip production capabilities without maintaining their own fabrication facilities.

GlobalFoundries serves a diverse customer base spanning telecommunications, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and computing sectors, with particular strength in serving mid-range and specialized semiconductor applications across global markets.

GlobalFoundries Inc. operates as one of the world's leading independent semiconductor foundries with a global manufacturing footprint and approximately 13,000 employees. The company has demonstrated strong financial performance with TTM revenue of $6.8 billion and net income of $778.0 million, reflecting robust demand for specialized semiconductor manufacturing services.

GlobalFoundries' competitive positioning is anchored by its advanced manufacturing capabilities, diversified customer base, and strategic focus on high-value semiconductor segments that support critical infrastructure and emerging technologies.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of GlobalFoundries stock by Chief Strategy Officer Michael Hogan came at a time when shares experienced a substantial fall from the 52-week high of $92.55 reached on May 26. The price drop was due to investors cashing in after a strong run up in the second quarter, and a broader sell-off across the semiconductor sector.

Amidst this backdrop, it’s not comforting for investors to see Hogan adding his dispositions to the fray, especially since it depleted nearly 80% of his holdings. Still, the transactions were pre-arranged as part of his Rule 10b5-1 plan, indicating they were non-discretionary in nature. Consequently, it seems Hogan’s sales happened to coincide with Wall Street’s rotation away from semiconductor stocks.

GlobalFoundries had a solid first quarter with sales of $1.6 billion, up 3% year over year, and excellent margin expansion as its gross margin rose to 27.6% compared to 22.4% in the previous year.

Should you buy stock in GlobalFoundries right now?

Before you buy stock in GlobalFoundries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GlobalFoundries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,004!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,599!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 924% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 10, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in GlobalFoundries. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GlobalFoundries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.