GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 13% to US$57.00 following its latest annual results. Revenues of US$6.6b were in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.50, some 10% smaller than was expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:GFS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from GLOBALFOUNDRIES' 15 analysts is for revenues of US$7.67b in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with GLOBALFOUNDRIES forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.45 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$7.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.46 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$78.60. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic GLOBALFOUNDRIES analyst has a price target of US$100.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$41.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that GLOBALFOUNDRIES is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 16% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.6% annual decline over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% per year. Not only are GLOBALFOUNDRIES' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

