GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) closed the most recent trading day at $46.13, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.05% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GlobalFoundries Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 9, 2022.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $7.96 billion, which would represent changes of +4700% and +20.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GlobalFoundries Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GlobalFoundries Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GlobalFoundries Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.14.

Meanwhile, GFS's PEG ratio is currently 0.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

