GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) closed at $54.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.68% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GlobalFoundries Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2022.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $7.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3900% and +19.07%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GlobalFoundries Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GlobalFoundries Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GlobalFoundries Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.16, which means GlobalFoundries Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GFS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.