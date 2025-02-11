GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS):

Earnings: -$729 million in Q4 vs. $278 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.32 in Q4 vs. $0.50 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.45 per share Revenue: $1.830 billion in Q4 vs. $1.854 billion in the same period last year.

