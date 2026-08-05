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GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Announces Retreat In Q2 Income

August 05, 2026 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $167 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $228 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.786 billion from $1.688 billion last year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $167 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $1.786 Bln vs. $1.688 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.51 To $ 0.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.885 B To $ 1.910 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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