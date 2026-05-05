GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Announces Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $104 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $211 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $227 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $1.634 billion from $1.585 billion last year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $104 Mln. vs. $211 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $1.634 Bln vs. $1.585 Bln last year.

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