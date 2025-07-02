GlobalFoundries to Host Conference Call for Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

GlobalFoundries will host a conference call on August 5, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

GlobalFoundries announced that it will hold a conference call on August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results. Interested participants can register for the call, and both the financial results and a live webcast will be accessible on the company's Investor Relations website. GlobalFoundries is a leading semiconductor manufacturer, focusing on delivering high-performance, power-efficient products for various sectors, including automotive and IoT, with a commitment to security and sustainability across its global operations. For more details, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact their investor relations team.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering



here



The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call will be available on GlobalFoundries’ Investor Relations website at



https://investors.gf.com



About GF









GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented, global team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit



www.gf.com



©GlobalFoundries Inc. GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries.











ir@gf.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.