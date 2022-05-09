GlobalFoundries (GFS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

GlobalFoundries GF is slated to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 10.



For the first quarter, the company expects revenues between $1.88 billion and $1.92 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.9 billion.



The company projects adjusted earnings between 21 cents per share and 27 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 24 cents, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Factors to Consider

GlobalFoundries is expected to have continued benefiting from its portfolio strength, growing investments and expanding global manufacturing footprint in first-quarter 2022.



The company is likely to have capitalized on the strengthening demand for pervasive semiconductor solutions in the to-be-reported quarter.



It is expected to have continued gaining from its solid position in the semiconductor supply chain.



Increasing wafer shipments are likely to have contributed well to the company’s top-line growth in the quarter under review.



The impacts of the growing momentum across smart mobile devices, datacenter, automobile and IoT markets are likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.



Strengthening traction in areas such as near-field communication display and image sensing is likely to have been a tailwind.



Accelerating non-wafer revenues are expected to have aided the company’s performance further.



However, uncertainties related to the macro environment, including the economic impact of the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, are expected to have been headwinds for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GlobalFoundries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



GlobalFoundries currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

